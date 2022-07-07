Lorenzen was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to July 4, due to a right shoulder strain.

It's unclear exactly how long Lorenzen has been dealing with the injury, though he's struggled across his past three starts with a 9:11 K:BB and 16 earned runs allowed over 11 innings. According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, the 30-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI, the results of which should provide an indication of whether or not he'll spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf.