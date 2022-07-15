Lorenzen (shoulder) played catch Tuesday as the beginning of a throwing program, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzen went on the 15-day IL on July 7 due to a right shoulder strain. A subsequent MRI revealed no structural damage, and he's now been able to resume throwing. Lorenzen doesn't have a concrete timeline for a return, but he could be back soon after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: MRI shows no structural damage•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Roughed up Friday•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Short start Friday•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Gives up seven runs in loss•