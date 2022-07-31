Lorenzen (shoulder) recently restarted a throwing program, and he could begin a rehab assignment soon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lorenzen was placed on the 15-day IL in early July, and he was able to start a throwing program about a week later. However, the right-hander subsequently had a setback that resulted in him being scratched from a rehab start. He's now back to throwing, but he'll need to progress to a rehab stint before he's able to rejoin the big club. Mid-August appears to be the earliest timeframe for his return.