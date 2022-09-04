Lorenzen (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lorenzen has been sidelined by a strained right shoulder since early July, but he's poised to return this week after making three rehab starts in the minors. The 30-year-old has a 4.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 55:30 K:BB across 71 frames in 13 starts this year.