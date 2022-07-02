Lorenzen (6-6) took the loss against Houston on Friday, pitching three innings and allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Lorenzen got out of the first inning without surrendering a run despite allowing two batters to reach base. Things got much worse for the right-hander from there, as Houston tallied two runs in the second and piled on six more in the third. Of the eight hits Lorenzen allowed, four went for extra bases, including three that left the yard. This was his second start in his past three outings during which he's been tagged for seven earned runs, and his season ERA has consequently jumped from 3.45 to 4.94.