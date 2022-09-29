Lorenzen (8-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three walks over five innings against the Athletics while striking out eight.

The only damage on Lorenzen came in the first inning after he allowed a leadoff single to Tony Kemp, who later came around to score on a Conner Capel single. However, the 30-year-old right-hander retired 16 of the next 19 batters he faced while producing seven swinging strikeouts on the evening. Lorenzen has won his last two decisions and it was the first time since May 21 that he didn't allow an earned run in a start.