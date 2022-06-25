Lorenzen (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batter with five strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Lorenzen was not injured in the short start -- he threw 85 of 50 pitches for strikes in another inefficient outing against the Mariners. He's given up nine runs in his last eight innings across two starts versus Seattle, so he'll likely be glad to get away from them for a while. The poor pitching of late has seen the right-hander's season ERA move up to 4.24 with a 1.26 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB through 68 innings overall.