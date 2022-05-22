Lorenzen (5-2) earned the win during Saturday's 5-3 victory over Oakland, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Lorenzen shut down Oakland's offense for the second straight game, permitting just one runner passed second base, and required only 84 pitches to navigate the frames. The 30-year-old has now allowed one run or fewer in four of his seven starts in lowering his ERA to 3.05. He's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend against Toronto.