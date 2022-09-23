Lorenzen allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Lorenzen allowed one run prior to exiting the game, though two inherited runners crossed the plate to sour his day. He managed 14 swinging strikes to back his seven punchouts, which marked his highest strikeout total in his last six starts. Since returning from the injured list Sept. 9, Lorenzen has maintained a 3.06 ERA with a 15:8 K:BB across 17.2 frames.