Lorenzen (shoulder) recently had a setback in his recovery and has been scratched from his rehab start at Double-A Rocket City, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen's rehab start likely would have been one of the final steps in his recovery process, but he'll now rest for a few days before restarting his throwing program. It seems likely that the right-hander's setback will force him to stay on the injured list until sometime in August.