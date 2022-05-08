Lorenzen (3-2) took the loss in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Nationals on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Lorenzen struggled Saturday in allowing runs in four of the five innings he appeared despite tying a season high with five strikeouts. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent with a 1.77 ERA in three wins compared to a 10.13 mark in eight innings during two losses. He'll look to get back on track against Oakland next weekend.