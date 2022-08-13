Lorenzen (shoulder) has been throwing bullpen sessions without issues, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzen has been out with a shoulder strain since early July, and his placement on the 60-day injured list last week means he'll be ineligible to return before early September. He doesn't appear to be advanced enough in his rehab to beat that date even if he was eligible to do so, but it's a positive that he's taking steps in the right direction.
