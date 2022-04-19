Lorenzen (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against Houston.

Lorenzen stumbled out of the gate Monday, coughing up a two-run shot to Yordan Alvarez in the first inning. In the fourth, he walked Jeremy Pena with bases loaded before plunking Jose Siri just two pitches later. The 30-year-old saw his ERA jump to 4.82 through 9.1 innings across two appearances. Lorenzen is currently expected to face the Guardians at home next week.