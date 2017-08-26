Angels' Michael Morin: Recalled from Salt Lake
Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Morin allowed 11 runs in 14.1 innings (6.91 ERA) before he was optioned in mid-July. His performance at Salt Lake -- 2.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 22:6 K:BB over 34 innings) was enough to earn him a second chance, but Morin has middling velocity at best (90.9 MPH average fastball in the majors) and doesn't miss as many bats as is typically required out of the modern reliever.
