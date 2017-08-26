Angels' Michael Morin: Sent back to minors
Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Morin rode the shuttle throughout the first half, making 10 appearances across five separate stints with the major-league team. He hasn't made an appearance with the Angels yet in the second half. The right-hander should be up for good in September, but it's hard to imagine he will be entrusted with meaningful innings.
