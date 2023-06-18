Stefanic went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday after slashing .347/.446/.449 over 259 plate appearance with the minor-league club. He got the start at second base for the Angels on Saturday and was one of four players on the team with multiple hits, one of which was a sixth-inning double that resulted in his first big-league RBI. It remains to be seen how often Stefanic will play, and he struggled with a .197/.279/.230 slash line over 69 plate appearances in his first cup of coffee in the majors last season. However, he's a .318 career hitter in the minors (albeit with mediocre power and speed), so his bat could eventually help him carve out a role as an on-base specialist capable of playing multiple positions.