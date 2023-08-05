Moniak went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

Moniak's fifth-inning blast tied the game at 7-7, but the Angels' offense stalled out there. The outfielder snapped a 13-game homer drought, a span in which he hit .246 with three RBI. He's cooled off a bit lately, but he still has a strong .311/.342/.566 slash line with 12 homers, 37 RBI, 30 runs scored and four stolen bases over 57 contests. Moniak's playing time is likely to remain steady until Mike Trout (wrist) can return to action.