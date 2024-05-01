Moniak will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moniak will get a second straight start in center field after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss. Despite entering Wednesday's contest with a .150/.203/.217 slash line through 64 plate appearances on the season, Moniak could have a fairly long leash in center field while Mike Trout (knee) is likely headed for an extended absence as he recovers from meniscus surgery.
More News
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Sitting against right-hander again•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Nabs third consecutive start•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Scratched with illness•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: On bench against righty•