Moniak will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moniak will get a second straight start in center field after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss. Despite entering Wednesday's contest with a .150/.203/.217 slash line through 64 plate appearances on the season, Moniak could have a fairly long leash in center field while Mike Trout (knee) is likely headed for an extended absence as he recovers from meniscus surgery.