Moniak is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Angels on Monday against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight game we've seen Moniak starting over Taylor Ward and the fourth time in the last five contests Moniak has been in the leadoff spot. He's earned a look by picking up 10 hits -- including two home runs -- in his first 24 at-bats this season. Moniak will face Tanner Houck on Monday.