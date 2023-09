Moniak (back) remains out of the lineup Friday and isn't doing any baseball activities, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Moniak hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 5 due to lingering back discomfort and there is no timetable for his return, but the Angels have curiously decided against placing him on the 10-day injured list. Blum notes that an IL move and then calling up another player "would add to their payroll." Tough times in Anaheim.