Moniak (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Philadelphia, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moniak had to be removed from Tuesday's loss to the Phillies with back soreness. There's a chance the left-handed batter wouldn't have started Wednesday, anyway, with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez toeing the slab for the Phillies. The Angels are idle Thursday, so Moniak will hope to be ready to go Friday in Oakland. Luis Rengifo is in center field Wednesday.