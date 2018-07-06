Angels' Miguel Almonte: Banished to minors
Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Almonte appeared in one game during his latest stint in the big leagues, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one across one frame. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he's posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 5.1 innings in 2018.
