Almonte (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day disabled list week and has made two appearances out of the bullpen for Triple-A Salt Lake, giving up one run over 1.1 innings.

Almonte, whom the Angels acquired from the Royals in early April, had been sidelined all season while battling a sore shoulder. After a successful rehab outing June 18 with one of the Angels' rookie-level affiliates, Almonte returned to the Triple-A bullpen and should see regular work in high-leverage spots for Salt Lake. Since Almonte possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, he could be one of the top candidates for a promotion to the big club if the Angels should need an extra reliever down the road.