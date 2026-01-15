Angels' Miguel Castro: Lands MiLB deal with Angels
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Castro made six appearances with the White Sox last year, during which he allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four batters over six innings before suffering a season-ending knee injury in late May. It's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery, but once healthy, the 31-year-old reliever will provide organizational depth at Triple-A Salt Lake and could make a handful of appearances for the Halos over the course of the season.
