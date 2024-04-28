Sano said Saturday that he's day-to-day after an MRI revealed inflammation in his left knee, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Sano avoided a major setback with his surgically repaired left knee. He exited games Wednesday and Friday due to soreness, and Angels manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register that the left knee had contributed to Sano's recent struggles at the plate. While Sano says he's day-to-day, it would not be a surprise if he sat Sunday, and an IL stint can't be completely ruled out.