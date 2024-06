Sano (knee) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Sano suffered a setback in his rehab assignment May 26 after burning himself with a heating pad, but he resumed his minor-league rehab Saturday in the Arizona Complex League. After five ACL games, Sano has joined Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll likely make a few appearances before being activated from the injured list and rejoining the Angels' active roster.