Angels' Mike Ford: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Ford is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
Ford is hitting .242 with one double, three walks and seven strikeouts over his last 10 games. Matt Thaiss is starting at first base and hitting fifth.
