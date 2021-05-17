Mayers allowed no hits and two walks while striking out three in one inning to earn the save against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Mayers picked up his second save of the season since the Angels elected to use Raisel Iglesias in the eighth inning of Sunday's close matchup. Mayers has converted on two of his four save chances this year and has posted a 4.34 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 18.2 innings in 2021. While Mayers' performance Sunday was encouraging, Iglesias still appears to be firmly entrenched as the Angels' closer.