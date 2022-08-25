Mayers did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Rays, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Mayers was effective in his first start of the season Wednesday, as he held the Rays scoreless with just 78 pitches through five innings. He struggled a bit with command as he only threw 46 pitches for strikes and walked three, but he also struck out a batter per inning. Mayers lowered his ERA to 4.46 with the start but still figures to be a risky play for fantasy managers as he had just three career starts in six MLB seasons coming into this year.