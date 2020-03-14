Mayers has a strong chance of making the Opening Day roster in a relief role, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels claimed Mayers off waivers in November despite his career 7.03 ERA over 80.2 innings. Per Torres, the right-hander has added a cutter to his arsenal and is focusing on being more aggressive in throwing strikes. The results have been mixed thus far in spring training as Mayers has allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings but has posted an 11:3 K:BB.