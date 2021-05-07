Mayers (1-2) was charged with a loss and a blown save as a result of giving up four runs on four hits over one-third of an inning against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Mayers' first outing since returning from a brief stay on the COVID-19 list wasn't pretty, as he gave up a solo home run to Mike Zunino in the seventh inning and was charged with three more runs in the eighth after yielding a hit to each of the three batters he faced. The right-hander has been utilized in high-leverage situations throughout the campaign, and that doesn't figure to change in spite of the fact that Thursday's rough outing pushed his ERA all the way up to 4.91 through 15 appearances.