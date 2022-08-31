Mayers (1-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Yankees, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings.

The Yankees did their damage with the long ball, with three homers accounting for the five earned runs on Mayers' line. An error by Luis Rengifo in the third inning allowed two runs to score as well. Mayers' position in the rotation is far from secure, especially after long reliever Touki Toussaint delivered five innings of one-hit ball. Through 20 outings (two starts), Mayers owns a 5.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 38.1 innings this year. If he gets another turn in the rotation, he's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Tigers next week, though it's far from guaranteed he'll get that opportunity.