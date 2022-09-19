Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in a relief role with the Angels giving Davidson another chance to prove his worth as the sixth member of their rotation. Davidson owns a 7.24 ERA in 27.1 innings since arriving via trade from Atlanta on Aug. 2, but Mayers hasn't made an especially compelling case to displace him in the rotation. While covering 30.2 innings of his own since the beginning of August, Mayers has produced a 5.58 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.