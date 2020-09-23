Mayers earned the save against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in which he gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Mayers was brought in to protect a two-run lead with the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and retired two of the three batters he faced to keep the Padres off the scoreboard. He then allowed a leadoff single in the ninth before inducing a double-play groundout and a strikeout to close out the win. It was the second straight multi-inning save for Mayers, who had been used primarily in a setup role prior to this week. He has not allowed a run in nearly a month and has posted a minuscule 0.35 ERA over his last 24 appearances covering 26 innings.