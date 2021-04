Mayers recorded the save Monday against the Astros after allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning.

Mayers entered the game holding a two-run lead and gave up a solo shot to Kyle Tucker, but he closed the door effectively despite not striking anyone out. This was Mayers' first save of the season, and while he might see further opportunities here and there, he's not expected to replace Raisel Iglesias as the Angels' full-time closer anytime soon.