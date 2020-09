Mayers (2-0) was perfect over two innings, striking out three and earning the win Saturday versus the Rangers.

Mayers worked the eighth and ninth innings and became the pitcher of record when Mike Trout hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. The 28-year-old Mayers has walked just two walks while striking out 14 in his last 11.2 innings. He has a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB as well as four holds in 25 innings this year.