Mayers allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters against Houston on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Tucker Davidson got the start for the Angels and was charged with four runs over two innings, but three of the runs scored after he departed. Mayers inherited Davidson's bases-loaded, no-out mess in the third and promptly served up a grand slam to Alex Bregman. That was one of two homers Mayers allowed in the game, with the other being a three-run, fifth-inning blast by Trey Mancini. The hurler has been haunted by the long ball this season, serving up 13 homers in 47.1 innings. Mayers had started in each of his previous three appearances, but it appears that his spot in the rotation is tenuous given the long-relief outing Sunday.