Mayers pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Mayers tossed three scoreless innings to open Tuesday's outing before Spencer Torkelson ripped an RBI single in the top of the fourth. He later allowed another run in the top of the sixth on a Javier Baez groundout. The 30-year-old rebounded well after he gave up seven runs to the Yankees his last time out, producing his longest start of the campaign. Since joining the Angels rotation Aug. 24, Mayers has compiled a 4.30 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 14.2 frames in three starts.