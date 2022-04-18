Mayers (1-0) earned the win Sunday in relief against Texas after pitching a scoreless outing, allowing one walk across two-thirds of an inning.

Mayers had been struggling badly to begin the season and gave up five earned runs and three hits while posting a 2:2 K:BB through his first two outings (0.2 innings), but he managed to bounce back here en route to his first win of the campaign. The outing wasn't a dominant one by any means and the command issues are still persistent, as evidenced by his 0:3 K:BB and the fact that he only tossed three of his 10 pitches for strikes, but at least he got the job done when called upon in this one. His fantasy upside remains minimal, though.