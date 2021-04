Mayers (1-1) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

Mayers entered the contest with a pristine 0.93 ERA over eight appearances, but that number is now a less-extraordinary 3.72 following Wednesday's blowup. The right-hander was burned by a pair of home runs, and all four runs he has allowed this season have come by way of the long ball. Despite the tough outing, Mayers should still factor prominently in the Angels' bullpen.