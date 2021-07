Mayers tossed a scoreless inning to pick up the hold against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

The righty reliever had some issues with his control -- only eight of his 17 pitches were strikes -- but he nonetheless kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard and served as an effective bridge between starter Shohei Ohtani and closer Raisel Iglesias. Over his past nine outings, Mayers has racked up a 15:4 K:BB across 10 innings while posting a 1.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.