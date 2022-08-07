Mayers struck out four over 3.1 scoreless innings of long relief Saturday in the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Mariners in the first game of a doubleheader. He scattered one hit and two walks in the 69-pitch outing.

Mayers, who had converted to a starting role at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June, was summoned from the minors in advance of the twin bill. He ended up serving as a piggyback starter behind Jaime Barria, who was charged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. With the Angels optioning Janson Junk to Triple-A on Saturday, the Angels will have a permanent opening in their six-man rotation this week. If neither is needed in long relief during the Angels' upcoming three-game series in Oakland, another Barria/Mayers tandem start could be on tap next weekend versus the Twins.