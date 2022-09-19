Mayers is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.
Even though he was blasted for five earned runs in 3.1 innings in his last appearance out of the bullpen Sept. 11 in Houston, Mayers will get the chance to fill the final opening in the Angels' six-man rotation. He'll be replacing Tucker Davidson, who hasn't appeared since allowing four earned runs in two innings in his start in that same Sept. 11 game. The Angels could end up deploying Davidson as a piggyback pitcher behind Mayers on Tuesday.