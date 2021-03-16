Mayers has gotten into four Cactus League games thus far, pitching three innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

In addition to giving up too many hits, Mayers was literally hit by a batted ball in early March, though he turned out to be fine despite having to leave that game. While the slow start to spring is mildly concerning, the right-hander figures to begin the campaign as one of the Angels' top setup options after posting a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB across 30 innings in 2020.