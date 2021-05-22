Mayers (1-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one across 1.1 innings, taking the loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Mayers allowed a three-run home run by Chad Pinder in the seventh inning, losing the lead Friday. The 29-year-old is relied upon as one of the Angels' high-leverage relievers. He has received occasional save opportunities as Raisel Iglesias has struggled this season. However, Mayers has had his fair share of struggles, with a 5.48 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP across 21.1 innings. However, he does carry an impressive 12.66 K/9.