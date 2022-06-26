Mayers appears to be transitioning into a starter with Triple-A Salt Lake, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Mayers has started each of the three games in which he has pitched since returning to the minors after being designated for assignment by the Angels on May 26. The right-hander has struggled in that role so far, allowing nine runs and posting an 8:8 K:BB over just 7.2 innings through the three starts. Mayers worked out of the bullpen in each of his 15 games with the big-league club before his demotion, compiling a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 16.2 innings.