Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Cincinnati.

Moustakas was one of three Angels to hit a solo homer off Graham Ashcraft, with Moustakas' coming as part of a back-to-back effort with Brandon Drury in the second frame. Over his last six games, Moustakas is 7-for-23 (.304) with three runs scored and two RBI.