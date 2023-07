Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Moustakas' seventh-inning blasted tied the game at 9-9, erasing a six-run deficit. He's hit three homers in 13 games with the Angels after swatting just four in 47 contests with the Rockies to begin the year. The infielder is slashing .261/.341/.435 with 24 RBI, 27 runs scored and seven doubles over 185 plate appearances overall, primarily serving in a strong-side platoon role.