Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Moustakas put the Angels ahead with his fourth-inning blast, and they held the lead the rest of the way. The infielder has found a bit of consistency, hitting safely in seven of his last eight games. He's gone just 8-for-33 (.242) in that span, but four of those hits have been homers. For the season, he's up to nine long balls, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and a .254/.335/.446 slash line through 64 contests.