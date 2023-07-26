Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Detroit.

Moustakas opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to four games -- he's gone 5-for-17 with two doubles and a home run over that span. Overall, the veteran infielder is slashing a respectable .258/.333/.447 with nine homers, 30 RBI and 31 runs scored across 216 plate appearances between Anaheim and Colorado. Moustakas should continue to see regular playing time between first and third base while Brandon Drury (shoulder) and Anthony Rendon (shin) are sidelined.